Edinburg mother arrested in connection with two-month-old daughter's death

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to the February death of her two-month-old daughter, according to a news release.

The release said 24-year-old Viridiana Nieto was charged with criminally negligent homicide, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $1,532,500.

On February 10, at around 6:20 p.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Raul Longoria Road to assist EMS with an unresponsive infant, according to the news release.

The news release said when officers arrived, they found the two-month-old girl unresponsive. Nieto was also present along with two other children, a one-year-old and a four-year-old.

The infant was taken to South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news release.

According to the news release, further investigation revealed the mother had been on a "drug binge" and allegedly slept most of the day.

A warrant was issued for Nieto's arrest on April 21 and authorities were able to locate her in Fort Worth, according to the news release. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Nieto was located and taken into custody on May 6.

Nieto was arraigned on May 15. According to Hidalgo County jail records, she remains in custody.