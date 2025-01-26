Edinburg museum plans to build monument to honor Gold Star families

The Museum of South Texas History unveiled their plans to erect a monument in honor of Gold Star families.

Gold Star families are families who have lost a loved one to military service.

The museum in Edinburg made the announcement on Saturday. This plan took organizer Mario Ybarra Jr. two years to get off the ground.

Local organization Leadership Edinburg has co-signed to help with fundraising.

Ybarra says the museum is a fitting place to have a monument for people to learn about Gold Star families.

"It's befitting that it's going to be erected here for the sole reason that they have the opportunity to use an educational platform to other visitors, including students from across the Valley, to let it be known what this monument signifies," Ybarra said.

There's no completion date at this time. The project has museum support, but organizers are looking for more funding.