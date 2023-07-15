Edinburg North High School graduate designs new mural at city's skate park

A newly unveiled mural at the Bicentennial Skate Park in Edinburg was designed by a recent Edinburg North High School graduate.

Art is Kate Castillo’s passion, the 18-year-old said.

“I hope that people will get motivated to start their own unique art styles",” Castillo said.

Castillo submitted her design for the mural on the last day of her senior year.

“I was so shocked that the first thing I did was jump out of my bed and run to my mom, like ‘oh my goodness, I won mom. I am going to get recognized,’" Castillo recalled.

The Edinburg Art Foundation also awarded Castillo a $250 prize.

The city spent $1,800 to recreate Castillo’s design.

Now when people come and hit the ramps, they will be able to stop by and see Castillo's artwork.

The city hired UTRGV art professor Rigoberto Gonzalez to oversee the project.

“I think art always has to make a connection with the audience, and I think in this case it's perfect we have young people come use the park, especially the skate park, and it was designed by a very young woman,” Gonzalez said. “It really gives another perspective for the young students"

As a young artist, Castillo says she was scared to have other people look at her work, but now she hopes her art will give others the confidence to pursue their passion.

“I want to tell them that to still aim for their dreams, it may seem like it's impossible, but they could still achieve it,” Castillo said.