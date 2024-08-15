Edinburg North High School mariachi group to be featured in Netflix documentary

A new Netflix documentary featuring the Edinburg North High School Mariachi Oro will soon air.

The documentary follows teacher Abel Acuna and two of the group's teen captains as they get ready to compete at the state level.

The film is produced by famed musician and playwright Lin Manuel Miranda. The documentary Going Varsity in Mariachi will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 29.