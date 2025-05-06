Edinburg North High School student arrested after unloaded firearm found in backpack

A student was arrested at Edinburg North High School after school officials recovered an unloaded firearm from their backpack on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The news release said Edinburg CISD police officers and school administrators received an anonymous tip about the firearm. The unidentified student was immediately detained and the Edinburg Police Department made the arrest.

At no point was there a threat to students and staff, and everyone on campus remained safe and secure, according to the news release.

"Edinburg CISD followed our established safety protocols to respond swiftly and will continue to review and reinforce those procedures," the news release stated.

Additional safety measures will remain in place for the near future out of an abundance of caution, according to the news release.