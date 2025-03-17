x

Edinburg opens new service center

Monday, March 17 2025

The city of Edinburg’s public works and utilities department snow have a new home. 

On Monday, Edinburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Edinburg Service Center, which will house both departments.

The Edinburg Service Center is located at 1201 N. Doolittle Road.

According to a news release, the $5.4 million building features administrative offices, conference and training facilities, an emergency response center, and a new utilities department warehouse for material storage.

