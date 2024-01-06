Edinburg pastry chef representing the Valley in national baking championship

An Edinburg pastry chef said she’s feeling support from across the Rio Grande Valley.

Micaela Salinas, 24, is advancing to the quarterfinals of the online “The Greatest Baker” championship, presented by “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro.

“I really have had a big support system,” Salinas said. “Everybody shares the link to vote for me, everybody's posting every day, everybody's giving samples to their friends of the stuff that they buy from me.”

If she wins, Salinas will be featured on the cover of the magazine “Bake from scratch”, and win $10,000.

“Hopefully that'll really jumpstart me into opening up a bakery or a storefront,” Salinas said. “What I really want right now is just like a kitchen. I bake out of my apartment right now so it's a little hard on space. I just want a kitchen that I could go to show up and bake."

Online voting resumes on Monday, Jan. 8, and runs through Thursday, Jan. 18.

Through community outreach and social media, Salinas shares her pastries with whoever wants them — and if they like what they try they cast their vote for her.

“You're not actually going into a kitchen like you'd see in traditional baking competitions,” Salinas said.

No matter the outcome of the competition, Salinas said she hopes to inspire the youth in the Valley to chase their dreams.

“There's a lot of people that want to get out of the Valley because it's like there's more opportunity out there, but the opportunity is where you find it,” Salinas said. “And I found it here."

Click here to vote for Micaela Salinas online.

Watch the video above for the full story.