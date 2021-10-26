Edinburg PD offers Halloween safety tips

After a year of taking extra precautions to stay healthy, many families are excited to just get back out in the streets and celebrate Halloween the way they used to.

But that doesn't mean the community shouldn't take the steps needed to be safe.

Even the Edinburg Police Department is taking the necessary steps to ensure the public’s safety.

"We have more patrol officers working that night," Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda said. "We also have a group that goes out and looks out for the sex offenders and makes sure that they are following the guidelines."

Parents and children are not the only ones who need to be cautious.

Police urge adults to drink responsibly and to make sure they're sober if they get behind the wheel.

"When you do go out make sure you watch your drinking and not get into any altercations and disturbances, which they do happen a lot during the Halloween time," Sepulveda said. “"Drivers just be safe and be careful and look out for the young ones running onto the roadway."

The Edinburg Police Department will be distributing candy bags to kids this Halloween weekend.