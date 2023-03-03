Edinburg PD respond to lockdown at South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy

Photo credit: MGN Online.

The South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department received a call in reference to the lockdown on campus — located at 724 S. Sugar Rd. — shortly before 10 a.m., the news release stated.

“There is no immediate danger or active threat but residents are asked to please avoid the area as the investigation continues,” the release stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.