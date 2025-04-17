Edinburg pharmacist indicted in $2 million healthcare fraud scheme

An Edinburg woman was taken into custody on charges of healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud the Texas Medicaid Program, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 48-year-old Cynthia Ann Herrera is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday. The indictment alleges she submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for prescriptions that were never prescribed by a doctor.

The claims resulted in more than $2 million in Medicaid payments between 2018 and 2024. Herrera allegedly used personal information from doctors without their consent to bill Medicaid for the prescriptions, according to the news release.

The news release said Herrera is charged with six counts of healthcare fraud. She faces a possible 10-year sentence and up to a $250,000 fine for each count. She also faces six counts of aggravated identity theft and a mandatory two-year prison sentence.