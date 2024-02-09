Edinburg, Pharr offering free Valentine's Day weddings
Two Rio Grande Valley cities want to make Valentine's Day extra special by offering free weddings.
To qualify for the free wedding, you need to get a marriage license three days before at the county courthouse, so Friday is the last day to apply for a license since the courthouse is closed on weekends.
In Pharr, the city is currently taking appointments for couples to get married at the Pharr One French Garden.
Edinburg is also offering free weddings at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.
To book an appointment for your free wedding, call the numbers below:
Pharr: 956-787-1986
Edinburg: 956-380-4473
