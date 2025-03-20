Edinburg planning Chapin Road expansion project

A two-way road in Edinburg has gotten too narrow for the amount of cars that go through Chapin Road during rush hour.

Edinburg City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said the city is aware of these issues on Chapin Road.

“Growth hasn't stopped in the area,” Hinojosa said.

New subdivisions have sprouted up along the road, and UTRGV continues to grow.

During last week's state of the city address, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said the city received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to widen Chapin Road from I-69C to the city's western city limits.

Hinojosa said they’re in the early design stage of the project.

“We would like to have the wider streets available, but it takes time,” Hinojosa said. “It takes a lot of planning, it takes acquiring right of way, and it’s difficult to understand why these projects take a while."

The city does not have a start date for the expansion project.

