Edinburg police arrest fourth suspect in $3 million burglary case

Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in a burglary case that has recovered more than $3.1 million in stolen property across multiple cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, on Saturday.

Police say Gonzalez was found in possession of $700,000 worth of stolen items.

Three others, including Daniel Guerra, Juan Guerra and Omar Garcia, were charged in April in connection with the string of burglaries in Edinburg and the surrounding area.

Police say over the course of the six-month-long investigation, more than $3.1 million in stolen property, including vehicles, heavy machinery, tractor-trailers and more, have been recovered.

Gonzalez’s bond was set at $25,000.