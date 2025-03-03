Edinburg police arrest man accused of assaulting wife, firing gun in their residence

A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday after his common-law wife reported to Edinburg CISD police that he had assaulted her and threatened to kill her, according to a news release.

Jose Antonio Esparza Serrato was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering a child, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief, according to a release from the city of Edinburg.

According to the release, the victim reported that Serrato — a security guard — had assaulted her on multiple times on Friday, and at one point even held a gun to her head at their residence at the 2400 block of Verbena Avenue.

Serrato allegedly confronted the woman over text messages at around 3 a.m. that day. According to the release, he fired a round into a wall while she was holding their 3-year-old child, with their 9-year-old child sleeping on the other side of the wall.

The woman was taken to the emergency room due to “severe rib pain” caused by the assault, and claimed she had fallen down the stairs after Serrato allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported what happened.

After she returned home, Serrato assaulted her again with a baton and handcuffed her, the release added. Serrato allegedly burned her clothes and $70,000 in cash she had been saving.

Serrato then drove the victim to the Edinburg CISD AEP campus to disenroll their son, “intending to force her to return to Mexico with him,” the release stated.

“At that point, she was able to alert ECISD Police, who immediately contacted Edinburg Police,” the release said. “Officers proceeded to the residence on Verbena St., where they located Serrato. After confirming the victim’s claims, police placed him under arrest.”

Bond for Serrato was set at $240,000. Hidalgo County jail records show he remains in custody as of Monday.