Edinburg police: Barricaded man killed in officer-involved shooting

A man who barricaded himself in his vehicle before charging at police was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Edinburg, according to police.

The man was believed to be armed and was heading toward officers in an “aggressive” manner before police opened fire at him, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said in a press conference.

Police patrolling the 2800 block of East Rogers Road attempted to make contact with the driver of a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area, Ayala said.

The driver fled to a home in the neighborhood, where he retrieved an object that appeared to be a weapon, and went back to his vehicle where he remained for over an hour, Ayala said.

“Family members advised our officers that the suspect informed them he had a gun and that he had ‘a surprise for the police,’” Ayala said.

The man exited his vehicle and advanced toward police in an “aggressive” manner while holding an object.

Officers fired their weapons, striking him and stopping the threat, Ayala said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died. Police have not identified the man.

The nearby Memorial Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Ayala said.