Edinburg police chief: One person dead after officer-involved shooting

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Monday, according to Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres.

Edinburg police responded to a home along the 1700 block of Orlando Street after a domestic disturbance call. Torres says one person died after an officer opened fire.

The officer was not injured.

More information will be released on Tuesday, Torres said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.