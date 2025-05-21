Edinburg Police Department hosting public safety expo
The Edinburg Police Department is getting ready for their Public Safety Expo, and they're inviting the community to come out for a fun family event.
Officer Robert Torres speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the expo and how they can meet the police department's first therapy dog, Domino.
Edinburg's Public Safety Expo is scheduled for Thursday at the Flores Stadium Parking lot, located at 1800 South Stadium Drive, beginning at 6 p.m.
