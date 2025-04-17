Edinburg police investigate assault involving two students at IDEA school

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an assault involving two students at IDEA Public Schools, according to a news release.

The news release said a male juvenile was taken into custody in connection with an assault that occurred on April 15 during school hours. The male juvenile physically assaulted another student.

A female student was also interviewed by investigators. She was allegedly involved in a prior altercation related to the assault and charges are pending, according to the news release.

The juvenile in custody said the assault was in retaliation for an earlier incident that took place on April 9 when the victim allegedly slapped the suspect's sister. That incident was reported to Edinburg police the day it occurred, according to the news release.

The news release said Edinburg police met with concerned parents and family members at the IDEA campus on Wednesday. They offered clarification about the complaint process and provided updates on the investigation.

"We are aware of the video circulating on social media and understand the concern it has raised," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said in the news release. "The safety of every student in our community is non-negotiable. All reports of violence and bullying, whether initial or retaliatory, are taken seriously. Our priority is to ensure a safe, respectful, and secure learning environment for every child, and we will continue to investigate all sides of this matter thoroughly."

The investigation is ongoing.