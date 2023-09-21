x

Edinburg police investigating accident involving sheriff's patrol unit

Edinburg police is investigating a vehicle accident involving a Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office patrol unit.

The sheriff's office wrote on a Facebook post the accident happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of FM 1925 and McColl Road in Edinburg.

The sheriff's office wrote that a truck struck the motorcycle, which then caused the motorcycle to crash into the sheriff's patrol unit.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The deputy inside the patrol unit was no injured, according to the Facebook post.

The accident remains under investigation.

