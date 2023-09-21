Edinburg police investigating accident involving sheriff's patrol unit
Edinburg police is investigating a vehicle accident involving a Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office patrol unit.
The sheriff's office wrote on a Facebook post the accident happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of FM 1925 and McColl Road in Edinburg.
The sheriff's office wrote that a truck struck the motorcycle, which then caused the motorcycle to crash into the sheriff's patrol unit.
A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The deputy inside the patrol unit was no injured, according to the Facebook post.
The accident remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
TSTC Harlingen hosts active shooter training for staff
-
Sharyland ISD investigates after student athlete gets hand blisters from workout on...
-
Thursday, September 21, 2023: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
-
Jury selection for trial of man accused in death of DPS trooper...
-
Passport fair set for Saturday in McAllen