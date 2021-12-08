Edinburg police investigating after body found at a mobile home park

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday at a mobile home park.

Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. where they found the unidentified victim lying in the floor, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and investigators have not ruled out foul play, the release stated.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.