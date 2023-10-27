Edinburg police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in the city of Edinburg, according to a news release.

Luis Gonzalez of Edinburg was identified as the victim in the crash in a Friday morning news release from city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of North 25th Avenue and El Cibola Road on Thursday, Oct. 26 at around 9:41 p.m. in reference to the incident.

According to the release, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on North 25th Avenue when he heard a loud bang and observed blood on his bumper. A search of the area led to the discovery of a pool of blood.

Officers who arrived at the scene located Gonzalez in the grassy median dressed in dark clothing and with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle is not facing any criminal charges at this time, the release stated.

In the news release, the Edinburg Police Department urged pedestrians to wear visible clothing and use crosswalks and signals when walking near or across roadways.