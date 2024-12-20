Edinburg police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle crashed into a metal light pole, killing the driver, according to a news release.

Alcohol and “excessive speed” may have played a role in the crash, the news release added.

The crash happened Thursday at around 11:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Larkspur Drive.

The sole rider of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Damion Hernandez, died after he was hospitalized, the release added.

“The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the importance of making safe and responsible choices,” the news release stated. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have life-altering consequences. Officers urge individuals to make a plan when consuming alcohol by designating a sober driver, using ride-sharing services, or arranging alternative transportation."