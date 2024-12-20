Edinburg police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a motorcycle crashed into a metal light pole, killing the driver, according to a news release.
Alcohol and “excessive speed” may have played a role in the crash, the news release added.
The crash happened Thursday at around 11:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Larkspur Drive.
The sole rider of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Damion Hernandez, died after he was hospitalized, the release added.
“The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the importance of making safe and responsible choices,” the news release stated. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have life-altering consequences. Officers urge individuals to make a plan when consuming alcohol by designating a sober driver, using ride-sharing services, or arranging alternative transportation."
More News
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Growing concern over strokes striking earlier
-
Suspects charged in Edinburg auto theft investigation
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Providing care to expectant mothers
-
Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge
-
Edinburg police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball
-
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College