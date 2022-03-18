Edinburg police investigating vehicle thefts
Edinburg police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles.
City officials say police responded to a building on the 300 block of West Chapin Road Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were reported stolen.
Police believe the burglary occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday.
The following vehicles were reported stolen:
- • Gray 2007 Mazda RX8 with black hood and TX license plate #991WJG
- • White 2003 Hummer H2 with black wheels and TX license plate #AG70916
- • Lime green 1975 International Scout with TX license plate #C66MWY
- • Top hat white enclosed double axel trailer
- • Double axle flatbed trailer
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.