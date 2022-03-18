Edinburg police investigating vehicle thefts

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Edinburg police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles.

City officials say police responded to a building on the 300 block of West Chapin Road Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were reported stolen.

Police believe the burglary occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The following vehicles were reported stolen:

• Gray 2007 Mazda RX8 with black hood and TX license plate #991WJG

• White 2003 Hummer H2 with black wheels and TX license plate #AG70916

• Lime green 1975 International Scout with TX license plate #C66MWY

• Top hat white enclosed double axel trailer

• Double axle flatbed trailer

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.