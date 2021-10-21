Edinburg police investigator suspended without pay pending criminal investigation

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

An investigator with the Edinburg Police Department has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, according to a Thursday news release from the city.

Rudy Carlos Gonzalez Jr, 38, was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance, jail records show.

In a new release, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said Gonzalez Jr turned himself into authorities on Thursday, nearly seven months after allegedly assaulting his wife.

HCSO officials said in March, deputies responded to the area near Val-Verde Road and Mile 20 North Road in rural Edinburg regarding an assault.

Upon arrival, HCSO deputies met the 36-yer-old victim, who reported she had been assaulted by her husband, Gonzalez Jr., the news release stated.

During the alleged assault, authorities said the victim called 911 for help before Gonzalez Jr. took her phone away.

Through the investigation, Sheriff's Investigators obtained the victim's 911 call recording and a witness statement that corroborated the victim's allegations.

Edinburg police said they are aware of the criminal charges against Gonzalez and are cooperating with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office as they conduct the investigation.

Gonzalez was booked in Hidalgo County jail on Thursday but has since been released, records show.

Gonzalez's bond was set at $10,000 cash surety for each charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Gonzalez's bond was set at $60,000. His bond was set at $10,000 for each charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.