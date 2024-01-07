Edinburg police: Loose Emu dies after being captured

An Emu loose in Edinburg died after it was captured by Edinburg police and animal control.

Edinburg Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Gabriel Vela said they received reports about the animal loose on east Trenton Road and south Veterans Boulevard on Sunday.

Vela said officers were able to contain the Emu in a nearby field, but despite efforts from animal control, "the emu proved elusive" and officers were unable to capture it.

A cowboy was called to assist and after some time they were able to successfully capture the Emu. However, Vela said the animal died shortly after being captured "under unclear circumstances."

Police are working to find out where the animal came from and who the owners are.