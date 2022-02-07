Edinburg police: Man dies after rollover crash on Expressway 281

A man died after a rollover crash in Edinburg Sunday night, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on the 4900 block of North Expressway 281 at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigation reveals that a blue Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Expressway 281 when the driver changed lanes and hit a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.

The Ford Mustang rolled over, ending up on the east side of the expressway.

The man driving the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. Edinburg police say his identity is not being released until notification of next of kin.

The driver of the truck was taken to Edinburg Regional Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.