Edinburg police: No charges expected to be filed in connection with deadly motorcycle crash

The Edinburg Police Department does not anticipate that charges will be filed in connection with a Tuesday crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Trenton and McColl roads and involved a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Malibu.

The motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Adrian Mario Garza, died from his injuries following the crash, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu allegedly failed to yield the right of way while turning south on McColl Road, and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling east on Trenton Road.

"While the case remains under investigation, preliminary findings now indicate that both vehicles disregarded a red light, contributing to the collision," a city spokesperson said on Thursday morning.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu has not been identified by authorities.