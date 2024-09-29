Edinburg police officer "expected to recover" after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol unit

An Edinburg police officer is expected to recover after their patrol unit was struck by another vehicle, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Chapin Street.

The spokesperson said the patrol unit was struck on the driver's side by a Ford F-150, and the officer was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford was arrested on "suspicion of driving while intoxicated," according to the spokesperson.

Due to the accident, the intersection was closed to eastbound and southbound traffic, but has since reopened.