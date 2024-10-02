Edinburg police officers introduce department's first therapy dog, Domino
The Edinburg Police Department announced the arrival of their first therapy dog.
Domino, a four-year-old Poodle, was provided to the department through K9s for Warriors, a program that supplies therapy dogs to law enforcement agencies and first responders who are exposed to traumatic events, according to a news release
Domino will also support and offer comfort to victims of violence.
He will attend city functions and make appearances at local schools, so the public can meet him and experience firsthand how he helps the department.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. customs broker: Dockworkers' strike could delay shipments into Mexico
-
Edinburg police officers introduce department's first therapy dog, Domino
-
Edcouch police investigating stabbing that hospitalized three people
-
Sheriff's office: Traffic stop results in officer-involved shooting
-
Bond set for man accused of crashing into Edinburg police vehicle
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial