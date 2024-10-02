Edinburg police officers introduce department's first therapy dog, Domino

The Edinburg Police Department announced the arrival of their first therapy dog.

Domino, a four-year-old Poodle, was provided to the department through K9s for Warriors, a program that supplies therapy dogs to law enforcement agencies and first responders who are exposed to traumatic events, according to a news release

Domino will also support and offer comfort to victims of violence.

He will attend city functions and make appearances at local schools, so the public can meet him and experience firsthand how he helps the department.

Watch the video above for the full story.