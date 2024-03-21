Edinburg police officers, security guard honored for response in shooting threat at children's hospital

Nearly a dozen people were recognized by the city of Edinburg for their “swift action” in responding to a January shooting threat at the Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital.

The Hometown Heroes award was presented to 10 officers with the Edinburg Police Department and the hospital’s security guard in a Thursday ceremony.

Police responded to the hospital on Jan. 27 after a teen allegedly threatened to “shoot the place and a security officer.”

The teen fled the scene after police arrived, and was apprehended shortly afterward.