Edinburg police officers, security guard honored for response in shooting threat at children's hospital
Nearly a dozen people were recognized by the city of Edinburg for their “swift action” in responding to a January shooting threat at the Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital.
The Hometown Heroes award was presented to 10 officers with the Edinburg Police Department and the hospital’s security guard in a Thursday ceremony.
Police responded to the hospital on Jan. 27 after a teen allegedly threatened to “shoot the place and a security officer.”
READ MORE ABOUT THE INCIDENT HERE
The teen fled the scene after police arrived, and was apprehended shortly afterward.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco feed store donating cattle feed for ranchers affected by Texas Panhandle...
-
Edinburg police officers, security guard honored for response in shooting threat at...
-
18 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Brownsville home
-
One hospitalized following 'major accident' in Edinburg, traffic being diverted
-
Progreso mayor pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges