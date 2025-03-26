Edinburg police search for armed suspect involved in robbery near UTRGV

Edinburg police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place near the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.

According to a city of Edinburg spokesperson, the robbery occurred at the 1600 block of West McIntyre Street on Monday at around 1:50 a.m.

The spokesperson said Edinburg police met with UTRGV campus police and a male victim. The victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown suspect.

The victim said he was walking in the area while using his phone when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect proceeded to steal the victim's gold chain and a small amount of cash before fleeing on foot, according to the spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

A temporary shelter in place was issued for UTRGV as police searched for the armed suspect, who was described by police as wearing a black hoodie and black clothing.

The all-clear has since been given, and Edinburg police say the campus is now safe for students.

The search has been moved off campus and the investigation is ongoing.