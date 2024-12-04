Edinburg police search for suspects involved in shooting, burglary

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting and burglary of a habitation that injured an 18-year-old.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. at a residence at the 400 block of North 12th Street.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said preliminary reports revealed four men wearing dark clothing forced their way into the residence.

One of the suspects discharged a weapon, striking the 18-year-old male victim in the leg. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the spokesperson.

Police launched a search for the suspects, however they remain at large. Investigators believe this is an isolated and targeted incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.