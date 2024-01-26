Edinburg police seeking smoke shop robbery suspect
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a teen identified as a suspect in a robbery at a smoke shop.
17-year-old Jesse Enrique Collet of Weslaco was identified as one of three individuals who stole vape pens from the Smoke King shop at 301 S. Sugar Road.
The robbery happened on Monday, Jan. 15 just before 11 p.m., according to a news release.
The suspects fled the scene in a pearl-colored Chevrolet Equinox, the release stated.
Police arrested one Omar Ruiz, 18, in connection with the robbery.
Those with any information regarding Collet’s whereabouts, or the robbery, are urged to contact Edinburg Crimestoppers at 956-383-8477.
