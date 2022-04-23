Edinburg police seeking suspects wanted on aggravated robbery charges
Two men are wanted by the Edinburg Police Department on charges of aggravated robbery.
The men are accused of robbing a restaurant and a grocery at gunpoint store last week.
Those with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
