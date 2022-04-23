x

Edinburg police seeking suspects wanted on aggravated robbery charges

Saturday, April 23 2022

Two men are wanted by the Edinburg Police Department on charges of aggravated robbery.

The men are accused of robbing a restaurant and a grocery at gunpoint store last week.

Those with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.

