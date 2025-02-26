Edinburg police sergeant to become department’s first-ever female lieutenant

From police sergeant to lieutenant, Sandra Tapia is moving up the ranks and breaking barriers.

The Edinburg Police Department was established in 1923. Soon, Tapia will become the first woman in the department to be promoted to lieutenant.

“I'm excited, it's a long time coming,” Tapia said. “Law enforcement has been a field dominated by men, but times are changing. We're proving that leadership, integrity and strength is not just defined by gender."

Tapia said her grandmother motivated her to pursue a career in law enforcement at the age of 12.

“She's always been involved in the community, helping women who were victims of family violence,” Tapia said.

Tapia began her career with the Edinburg Police Department 20 years ago. Since then, Tapia has served in almost every position within the department. She began her career as a patrol officer in 2005, then she moved up to detective, a sergeant, and now a lieutenant.

“It's just a lot of sacrifices, you don't spend that much time with your family,” Tapia said.

It's that hard work that Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said earned Tapia the new rank.

“During that time from patrol going into investigations, and now working on a special policy project that she's been working on for months, we've just seen her grow," Ayala said.

As lieutenant, Tapia will be assigned to the patrol division and oversee patrol operations during her shift.

“She will be able to mentor young sergeants, young officers, guide them to where they need to go,” Ayala said.

Ayala and Tapia said they want young girls across the Rio Grande Valley to know that woman can succeed in male-dominated fields.

“It's the elephant in the room," Ayala said. “There's a stigma about women and being able to do the job or not, and they have proven themselves capable time and time again."

Tapia will officially be promoted to lieutenant on Wednesday during the Edinburg Police Department’s third annual awards ceremony.

Watch the video above for the full story.