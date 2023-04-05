Edinburg police: Shots fired after security guard finds man urinating outside Texas Health and Human Services building

A Wednesday morning shooting at the parking lot of the Texas Health & Human Services building involved a security officer and a man accused of urinating at the scene, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the building located at 2520 N. Closner Blvd. in reference to shots fired where they made contact with a security guard who said he confronted an adult male after observing him “urinating in the northside parking lot,” according to a news release.

The male attempted to leave the location, and the security guard discharged his weapon at the male’s vehicle after it allegedly struck him, the release added.

The male was located by Edinburg police a short while later.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and both men cooperated with law enforcement and were released.

The investigation remains active, according to the release.