Edinburg police: Teen arrested after threatening to shoot children’s hospital

Moises Rodriguez. Photo credit: City of Edinburg

An 18-year-old from Alamo was arrested on numerous charges after threatening to shoot a children’s hospital and security officer, according to a news release.

Moises Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threat, evading arrest, assault on a peace officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identity.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital — located at 1102 West Trenton Rd. — Saturday before 10 a.m. after Rodriguez said he had a gun and was threatening to “shoot the place and a security officer.”

According to the release, Rodriguez fled from the scene on foot shortly after police arrived. He was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and a security sweep of the hospital’s fourth floor was conducted, the release added, noting that the hospital was later deemed safe.