Edinburg police: Teen arrested after threatening to shoot children’s hospital
An 18-year-old from Alamo was arrested on numerous charges after threatening to shoot a children’s hospital and security officer, according to a news release.
Moises Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threat, evading arrest, assault on a peace officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identity.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital — located at 1102 West Trenton Rd. — Saturday before 10 a.m. after Rodriguez said he had a gun and was threatening to “shoot the place and a security officer.”
According to the release, Rodriguez fled from the scene on foot shortly after police arrived. He was apprehended following a brief foot chase.
The hospital was placed on lockdown and a security sweep of the hospital’s fourth floor was conducted, the release added, noting that the hospital was later deemed safe.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County seeking more poll workers ahead of March primaries
-
City of Harlingen renovating former animal shelter as new facility
-
Texas organization releases rankings of top public schools in the state
-
New Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies sworn in
-
Consumer Reports: Keep your car clean this winter!