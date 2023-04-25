Edinburg police: Teen father arrested, confessed to strangling 16-month-old child to death

An Edcouch teen was arrested on a capital murder charge after police say he confessed to strangling his 16-month-old son to death, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The father has not been identified by police, and the mother was out of town when the incident occurred, a news release stated.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Samano Street Monday night in reference to the unresponsive child, according to a news release.

The infant was transported to Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“Through the investigation, it was discovered that the baby boy had signs of trauma along with inconsistencies with the story of the reporting parties,” the news release stated.

As police interviewed all the occupants of the residence, the father of the child — an 18-year-old teen from Edcouch — confessed to detectives that he strangled his child.

The teen is set to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of capital murder, police added.