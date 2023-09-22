Edinburg police: Texas Game Warden arrested on DWI charge

An employee with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into construction machinery in Edinburg.

Edinburg police received a call Friday morning from a concerned citizen about a green pickup truck swerving in the area of East University Drive and Raul Longoria Road, according to a news release.

The release says shortly after the first call, a second caller reported a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department vehicle struck construction machinery in the same area and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the 600 block of East Cano Street. They then made contact with Texas Game Warden Jared Max Self, according to the release.

The release says Self showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A spokesperson with the Edinburg Police Department said Self will be arraigned Friday afternoon.