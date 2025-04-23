Edinburg police to hold auto theft and burglary prevention event
The Edinburg Police Department is inviting the public to attend a free community event focused on vehicle safety and crime prevention.
Project 365: Auto Theft and Burglary Prevention is set for Wednesday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Park.
As part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce auto theft and vehicle burglaries, officers will provide hands-on demonstrations and share valuable tips on how residents can protect their vehicles and avoid becoming easy targets, according to a news release.
Members of the Edinburg Auto Theft Division, along with fellow law enforcement agencies, will be on-site to educate attendees about the latest crime deterrent strategies and trends.
“Project 365 is about keeping our community informed and engaged,” said Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said in the news release. “Auto thefts and burglaries can often be prevented with simple, proactive measures. This event allows the public to connect with officers, learn from experts, and take steps to safeguard their property.”
For additional information, contact the Edinburg Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 956-289-7700.
