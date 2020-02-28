Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses after class reaches capacity
EDINBURG – Police will be wrapping up Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month by teaching a free self-defense course. It’s happening Saturday in Edinburg.
The demand was so great, authorities say there are no more spots open.
Plans for additional courses are in the works.
Watch the video above for further details.
