Edinburg police: Two suspects arrested in stabbing incident, one arrested for evading arrest

The Edinburg Police Department arrested two individuals in connection with a stabbing incident on Tuesday.

City of Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Trenton Road at around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a male who had been stabbed.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said he had been stabbed and assaulted by his girlfriend and male friend in his apartment at the 500 block of North Edgewood. The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Miguel Angel Pedroza and 29-year-old Caroline Valadez,

Lerma said officers saw the victim had stab wounds, several bruises on his face and head and multiple cuts on his knuckles. Despite his wounds, the victim was in stable condition.

The Edinburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into the stabbing and identified the suspects as Pedroza and Valadez.

Lerma said the officers located Pedroza and Valadez traveling in a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects then fled from police units.

Lerma said Edinburg officers disengaged from the pursuit after the suspects passed city limits and the Texas Department of Public Safety took over. The pursuit ultimately ended on 2nd Street and Business 83.

A third suspect, identified as 31-year-old Catarina Olivo, was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle.