Edinburg police: Viral post on missing police officer a hoax

Have you recently seen a Facebook post about a missing police officer named Carolyn Lynch? If so, here's something important you need to know: it’s fake.

The Edinburg Police Department said a viral Facebook post concerning a missing officer is a nationwide hoax.

The post, which appeared to have originated from the Facebook group “Edinburg Fb Sales online,” claims a silver alert was issued for 27-year-old Carolyn Lynch after her vehicle was found with her daughter inside.

A silver alert is used to locate missing older adults, according to the website for the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District.

“This story is a nationwide hoax and has no truth to it,” the Edinburg Police Department said on social media. “If you come across it on your feed, please do not share or spread misinformation. Let’s work together to keep our community informed with accurate and verified information.”

A Google search for “Carolyn Lynch missing” results in multiple news articles from different news outlets across the country calling similar posts a scam.

ABC affiliate KAAL-TV in Minnesota said the posts appear to be a classic example of “engagement bait,” posts designed to get you to like, comment, and share without a second thought.

KAAL-TV said there are many ways to spot red flags in similar Facebook posts.

“First, a quick Google search reveals no reports of a missing officer named Carolyn Lynch from any credible news source. Second, the posts often originate from newly created Facebook profiles,” KAAL-TV said. “Another key indicator is that the comments sections are often closed, preventing people from calling out the hoax.”

KAAL-TV said the purpose of the scam seems to target those who share the posts to hit them with more dangerous scams or phishing attempts later.