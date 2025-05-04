Edinburg police: Viral post on missing police officer a hoax
The Edinburg Police Department said a viral Facebook post concerning a missing officer is a nationwide hoax.
The post, which appeared to have originated from the Facebook group “Edinburg Fb Sales online,” claims a silver alert was issued for 27-year-old Carolyn Lynch after her vehicle was found with her daughter inside.
A silver alert is used to locate missing older adults, according to the website for the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District.
“This story is a nationwide hoax and has no truth to it,” the Edinburg Police Department said on social media. “If you come across it on your feed, please do not share or spread misinformation. Let’s work together to keep our community informed with accurate and verified information.”
A Google search for “Carolyn Lynch missing” results in multiple news articles from different news outlets across the country calling similar posts a scam.
ABC affiliate KAAL-TV in Minnesota said the posts appear to be a classic example of “engagement bait,” posts designed to get you to like, comment, and share without a second thought.
KAAL-TV said there are many ways to spot red flags in similar Facebook posts.
“First, a quick Google search reveals no reports of a missing officer named Carolyn Lynch from any credible news source. Second, the posts often originate from newly created Facebook profiles,” KAAL-TV said. “Another key indicator is that the comments sections are often closed, preventing people from calling out the hoax.”
KAAL-TV said the purpose of the scam seems to target those who share the posts to hit them with more dangerous scams or phishing attempts later.
More News
News Video
-
Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral...
-
SpaceX launch site approved as new Texas city of Starbase
-
Early voting results show residents in Delta Area voted against tax increase...
-
Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral...
-
Voters deciding on whether to turn Starbase into a city in Cameron...
Sports Video
-
Kaycei Salazar New 800m State Champ
-
Sharyland and Pioneer complete the comeback to punch their ticket into the...
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks secure third round appearance with win over Flour...
-
UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres
-
Rio Grande City wins it over Mercedes in a Area area round...