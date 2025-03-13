Edinburg resident expresses concern over loose dog in neighborhood

After nearly 20 years living in the 5000 block of Citation Avenue in Edinburg, a woman who chose not to reveal her identity told Channel 5 News she's scared to walk outside the front door.

On Thursday, the woman said a friend brought her young children over. The woman’s security camera showed a dog racing toward a man as he was getting into his car near her house.

“After seeing the speed that that dog went at that older gentleman with, I was not going to let her out my front door,” the woman said.

The woman called Edinburg Animal Control and was told an officer would be sent out. She also called the Edinburg Police Department.

When animal control arrived, the dog was found behind the owner’s fence.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said animal care officers can only intervene if the dog is off its property.

Read the statement in full below:

The safety of all Edinburg residents is a top priority. If you encounter a loose or aggressive dog, report it immediately.

For emergencies, such as a dog bite or attack, call 911. During regular hours, contact the Edinburg Doolittle Holding Facility at (956) 316-2185. For non-emergencies after hours, call Edinburg Dispatch at (956) 289-7700.

Animal Care officers can only intervene if the dog is off its property. If an officer determines a loose dog is aggressive, they will attempt to capture it. Once impounded, the owner must provide proof of rabies vaccination. Unvaccinated dogs will be placed on a 10-day rabies quarantine hold at Palm Valley Animal Society, and the owner may face citations for ordinance violations.

Residents are encouraged to report loose or dangerous animals promptly to help keep our community safe.

The city of Edinburg is urging anyone to immediately report loose or aggressive dogs.

Watch the video above for the full story.