Edinburg Rotary celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025

The Edinburg Rotary is celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025.

The event is set for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the Edinburg amphitheater.

The event will include delicious Cajun food, raffles, a beer garden and live music.

