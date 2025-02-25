Edinburg Rotary celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025
The Edinburg Rotary is celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025.
The event is set for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the Edinburg amphitheater.
The event will include delicious Cajun food, raffles, a beer garden and live music.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr EMS holds free 'Stop the Bleed' course
-
Prescription Health: Keeping your child safe from toxic chemicals
-
State project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway will benefit artificial reef...
-
Former Progreso mayor pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge
-
Alamo family loses home in devastating fire