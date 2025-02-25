x

Edinburg Rotary celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025

2 hours 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 5:37 PM February 25, 2025 in News - Local

The Edinburg Rotary is celebrating 100 years with Bayou Brewfest 2025.

The event is set for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the Edinburg amphitheater.

The event will include delicious Cajun food, raffles, a beer garden and live music.

