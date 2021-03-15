Edinburg’s Main Man on the Mound

EDINBURG – When John Gonzalez takes the mound, the Bobcats feel pretty good about their chances.

“John is one of our veteran leaders on this team,” said Edinburg coach Robert Valdez. “He’s the core of our pitching staff. He’s our number one and he’s had a tremendous season up to this point. He’s always looking to improve.”

The Bobcats began district play with a 4-0 win over Economedes. The junior led the way, throwing a no-hitter in which he struck out 11 batters.

“I just felt confident about myself,” said Gonzalez. “I was in the zone hitting my spots. Once I started striking out people, I was trying to keep the score down. Ever since then, we started scoring more and it gave me some confidence.”

Gonzalez’s performance earned him statewide recognition. He was named the class 6A pitcher of the week.

“He’s been very coachable and he’s been a tremendous asset,” said Valdez. “It was a great accomplishment for him as well as our program and our high school here in Edinburg.”

Gonzalez has led Edinburg to both of its wins in district play.

The Bobcats have their sights set on reaching the playoffs this year after failing to make the postseason last year for the first time in nine years.

“When you don’t make it, I think these guys took it to heart,” said Valdez. “Had a great offseason and they come in, and compete night in and night out. At Edinburg High, we’re about tradition and we’re trying to re-establish tradition.”