Edinburg school board selects new superintendent

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Mario Salinas as the district superintendent during a special called board meeting held Feb. 16.

Salinas has served the district in various capacities for over three decades, according to a news release from the district.

This includes serving as principal of Edinburg North High School for almost 10 years.

“I am coming in here as a superintendent with a high school principalship experience, which is the same job, but a different perspective,” Salinas stated in the news release. “I am excited to get going and take this district to another level of quality.”

Salinas’ appointment comes nearly 102 years since the first superintendent was named in 1919, the news release noted. Salinas is the 20th superintendent the district has had.

Salinas also served as a high school science teacher, head varsity basketball coach and assistant principal at Edinburg North. In 2005, Salinas became the district’s assistant superintendent for support services where he managed all aspects of the district’s operations, according to the news release.

“One of my goals is to ensure that all of our schools have high-quality instructional programs,” Salinas stated. “As a former high school principal, I am different from the 19 other superintendents that I followed. Most of those had the elementary experience.”

Salinas received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American and has served his community in multiple boards such as the Edinburg Rising Stars Foundation, the Hidalgo County Head Start, Edinburg Boys and Girls Club, and the City of Edinburg 10-K Run.

“I look forward to working with him and facing all the challenges we have set before us,” Edinburg school board President Miguel “Mike” Farias stated in the news release. “It’s going to be a good year and a positive year. If anyone can do it, it’s him.”