Edinburg school name to change after public voices concerns

Two months after a confederate monument was taken out of a Brownsville park, a school district moves to change the name of an elementary school.

For more than 60 years an Edinburg school has honored Robert E. Lee, a confederate general during the Civil War.

Now the school board is listening to the public's concern and wanting to change this name to something picked by Rio Grande Valley people.

The potential new name already generating a lot of interest.

Some are suggesting people like Trooper Moises Sanchez, local veterans killed in action or former teachers and Latino scholars, although there are others who would prefer the name stays the same.

Submissions are accepted until September 3.

