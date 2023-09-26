Edinburg school offers active shooter training for parents

A private school in Edinburg wants parents to know what to do in the event of an active shooter on campus.

The school is hosting two training events on Tuesday that are specifically designed for parents.

The goal of the training is for parents to understand what to do, what not to do, and how parents can assist law enforcement during a lockdown.

Saint Matthew's Episcopal School has about 75 students in total. Like many private schools, they don't have campus police or school security and rely on local law enforcement during emergencies.

Deputy Constable with Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Javier Solis says one thing parents should not do is rush to the school if they are on lockdown.

"One of the things we do want you to do is to confirm the sources that you're getting when you're getting that type of information. Get it from a reliable source, get it from a law enforcement official, get it from a school principal," Solis said.

He says the focus of the training is for parents to trust the process and to trust law enforcement during a lockdown. Solis adds they will show videos and answer any questions or concerns.

He says he wants parents to be involved, so they can prepare their children at home.

The first training began at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and the second training is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.