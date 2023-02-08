Edinburg seeking residents to nominate as 'hometown heroes'

Wednesday is the last day to nominate someone to be recognized during an upcoming half-marathon in Edinburg.

The city is looking for 13 nominees to be highlighted as “hometown heroes” as part of their Hometown of Heroes Marathon.

Each mile will be dedicated in their honor.

Nominees can be living or dead, and must be a resident who’s had some sort of community involvement.

“It can be a teacher, a retired police officer, a [firefighter], a business owner or someone that's had a positive impact in the community,” Edinburg parks and recreation Director Javier Garza.

Nomination forms are available online.

The Hometown Heroes half-marathon is set for Sunday, March 5.